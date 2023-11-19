Body of missing Winter Springs woman found in Orange County storage unit, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Winter Springs woman Shakeira Rucker’s body was found Saturday.
Deputies said they responded to the Self Storage on Wiggins Road in Apopka just before 5 p.m. for reports of a smell coming from one of the units.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found Rucker dead inside the storage unit.
Rucker’s family has been notified.
It’s been about a week since law enforcement said Rucker was last seen leaving her home in Winter Springs.
