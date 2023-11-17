Timeline: Here’s what’s happened since Shakeira Rucker was last seen with estranged husband

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — It’s been nearly a week since police say Shakeira Rucker was last seen leaving her home in Winter Springs. Her family says they have not heard from her since and are concerned for her safety.

Here’s a timeline of events since Rucker, 37, was reported missing:

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Police said Shakeira Rucker was last seen by her children around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Winter Springs. Her family told police she left with her estranged husband, Cory Hill, to an unknown destination.

Saturday, Nov. 11, evening: Police said security footage captured Rucker with Hill, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance, at a Polk County restaurant Saturday evening.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 10:20 a.m.: On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., Orange County deputies said they responded to a report that Hill approached his ex-girlfriend, who had a domestic violence injunction against him, and her family members with a firearm and fired shots.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 11:43 p.m.: Orange County deputies respond to the Mount Dora Police Department Station located at 1300 N. Donnelly St. in reference to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant. They arrested Hill on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 1:43 p.m.: Orange County deputies filed additional charges against Hill. He is accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

