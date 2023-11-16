Shakeira Rucker: $5K reward being offered for information in search for missing Winter Springs mom

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department is now offering a reward for information that helps with their search for a woman who they say could be in danger.

Police say Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday leaving her home in Winter Springs. Her family told police she left with her estranged husband, identified as Cory Hill, to an unknown destination.

Police said her family has not seen or heard from her since.

Hill was arrested on attempted murder charges in a separate case a day later.

On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., Orange County deputies said they responded to a report that Hill approached a woman – who was not Rucker – and her family members with a firearm and fired shots. Deputies said Hill fled that scene and was later arrested by Mount Dora police on charges of attempted murder.

Video: Records show missing woman’s estranged husband served time for murder in Virginia Earlier Tuesday, Shakeira Rucker’s family said Hill had a criminal history and said his violent past came as a shock to them. (WFTV)

On Wednesday, Winter Springs police released images from surveillance video that shows two people believed to be Cory Hill and Shakeira Rucker at a restaurant in Polk County on the evening she was last seen.

Cory Hill has since been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Winter Springs police now say they’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the case.

They’re asking anyone who knows what may have happened to Rucker to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or online here. Tips submitted to Crimeline can be relayed anonymously.

You can also contact Winter Springs Police Department investigator Tracy Fugate directly at 407-327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org.

