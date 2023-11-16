Port Orange homeowner shoots, kills person trying to break into home, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an attempted home burglary.

Officers said the shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 5900 block of Pelham Drive.

Police said a homeowner shot and killed a person who was trying to break into their home.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

