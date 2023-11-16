Vigil held for 5-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash, family wants to see justice

ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of loved ones weathered the rain Wednesday night to remember Aiyanna McCoy -- the 5-year-old girl killed during a hit-and-run crash this past weekend. They gathered at the site of the wreck, near Ace Road, on North Orange Blossom Trail.

Family is hoping to put pressure on the driver responsible for what they’ve done that led to the death of the little girl.

“She was a precious little girl, she was she was God-given,” said her father, Billy McCoy. “She was smart. Always had a smile on her face. Always loved nice things.”

Billy McCoy said his daughter spent her last weekend doing gymnastics, shortly before getting into an Uber with her aunt and two sisters. The vehicle was then hit by the driver of a silver Mercedes that took off immediately after the crash.

“She came in a time of darkness, and she was lost in the tragic moment,” said Billy McCoy.

Her sisters are expected to be okay, but her aunt remains in critical condition.

Witnesses said the driver of the Mercedes was street racing. Police have not confirmed whether or not that’s true. Investigators are asking for more tips to help them track down the driver.

In the meantime, the community is also coming together with support. A local funeral home is donating its services for Aiyanna.

“Anytime something like this happens in our area and we can do something about it to be a band aid of assistance to this family, or to any family, we want to be certain to do that,” said Tyler Anderson of Ganderson Brothers

Orange County School District also set up a donation drive for the family. If you feel inclined to help, CLICK HERE.

