Central Florida man claiming to be a doctor arrested on charges of practicing without a license

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who claimed to be a doctor is now in the Orange County Jail on charges of practicing medicine without a license.

Eyewitness News was there Wednesday as the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Dr. Super Life office on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The raid lasted hours as both uniformed and undercover MBI officers carried out boxes of evidence from the second-floor office.

At the scene, investigators also arrested 56-year-old Juan Carlos Munoz Melgar.

According to MBI, a search warrant was served at Munoz Melgar’s place of practice prior to the raid.

Read: Police release photo of missing Winter Springs woman with estranged husband night she disappeared

On Wednesday, Munoz Melgar was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of practicing medicine without a license and misleading the public about a medical license.

Eyewitness News has asked MBI for more information about the investigation, including whether more charges could be filed, and what prompted the investigation.

MBI Lieutenant Rob Hardiman said the agency is not releasing additional information at this time because the investigation remains active.

Read: Woman convicted of killing friend with eyedrops

According to a 2009 YouTube video that shows Munoz Melgar talking about a similar Dr. Super Life Clinic in Maryland, the clinic “specializes in various health problems and the prevention of illnesses.”

A sign on the door of the Orange County clinic says the clinic provides alternative medicine.

Read: Monique Worrell asks Florida Supreme Court to reverse her suspension by DeSantis

It also says that Munoz Melgar traveled to peoples work, office or home providing care.

Individuals who work in the plaza where the office is located told Eyewitness News that they hadn’t seen much foot traffic to the office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group