Police release photo of missing Winter Springs woman with estranged husband night she disappeared

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs police just released a still from surveillance footage that shows missing woman Shakeira Rucker with her estranged husband the night she disappeared.

Police said footage captured Rucker with Cory Hill, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance, in Polk County on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 11.

Police said Rucker’s children last saw her leaving her Winter Springs home at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Hill.

Police said Rucker’s family has not seen or heard from her since Saturday, and they believe she could be in danger.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Orange County deputies said they responded to a report that Hill approached another woman and her family members with a gun and fired shots.

Deputies said Hill fled that scene and was later arrested by Mount Dora police on charges of attempted murder.

Channel 9 has been digging into Cory Hill’s court records and confirmed Hill was sentenced with second-degree murder back in 1993. Hill was sentenced to 20 years in a Virginia jail on those charges.

Police said Hill, who is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on the attempted murder charges, has refused to speak to detectives about Rucker’s disappearance. Investigators said Winter Springs police are working with FDLE, Mount Dora police, and Polk, Orange and Seminole County deputies to look for information related to Rucker’s disappearance.

Police said search warrants have been obtained and executed for information and leads to assist in the case. Anyone with information regarding Rucker’s disappearance is asked to please contact the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000.

