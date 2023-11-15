Family, friends to remember 5-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family and friends are planning to come together Wednesday to remember a kindergartener who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Orlando police said 5-year-old Aiyanna McCoy was thrown from a car, after they were hit Saturday night.

A balloon release in her memory is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the crash location at 4340 N. Orange Blossom Trail.

Aiyanna’s mother spoke out and thanked everyone for praying for her and family.

Watch: Pay, politics, and student behaviors: Here’s why teachers are leaving Central Florida schools

The family’s attorney said Aiyanna’s aunt and two sisters were also injured in the wreck.

Witnesses said officers found Aiyanna about 30 feet away from the car.

She was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Watch: Dual systems could develop as they increase rain and storm chances in Florida

Other people who witnessed the crash said it started with street racing.

One of the racers hit the family’s car, causing the wreck, and left the scene in a different car.

Aiyana’s mom says her daughter was such a fun spirit.

Read: Man accused of using stolen IDs to pilfer $450K from 36 banks

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group