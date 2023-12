House to vote on whether to expel Rep. George Santos

The House is poised to vote Friday on whether to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress as he faces a host of criminal charges, including allegations of wire fraud and money laundering.

Two-thirds of the House is expected to vote in favor of the resolution from Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, CNN reported. Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republican Party leaders decided “to allow people to vote their conscience” regarding Santos’ possible expulsion.

The anticipated vote comes two weeks after the House Ethics Committee released a blistering report accusing Santos of having “blatantly stole from his campaign” and “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

According to the report, Santos illegally used campaign funds to pay for a holiday in the Hamptons, a honeymoon in Las Vegas and to make purchases at OnlyFans, Sephora, Hermes and Ferragamo. The committee said it was referring “substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law” to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors charged Santos with nearly two dozen crimes, accusing him of stealing the identities of his family members and using credit cards from people who donated to his congressional run without authorization.

The New York Republican has broadly denied the allegations and accused lawmakers of bullying him.

“The reality of it is, it’s all theater,” Santos told reporters Thursday. “It’s theater for the cameras, its theater for the microphones, it’s theater for the American people, at the expense of the American people — because no real work is getting done.”

Santos has resisted calls for his resignation since admitting that he had lied about parts of his biography during his congressional run. On Wednesday, Santos emphasized on the House floor that he had no plans to resign.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY): "I will not be resigning." pic.twitter.com/xs7a2TPg82 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 29, 2023

He warned Thursday about the precedent expelling him from the House might set, saying it will be “the undoing of a lot of members of this body because this will haunt them in the future, where mere allegations are sufficient to have members removed from office when duly elected by the people in their respective states and districts.”

“If I am to get expelled tomorrow, I will be No. 6 in history, the first Republican and the only one without a conviction or without … having committed treason,” he added.

Three congressmen were ousted from the House after the start of the Civil War in 1861 for fighting for the Confederacy. In 1980, the House evicted Rep. Michael Myers, D-Pa., following his a bribery conviction. Rep. James Traficant, D-Ohio, was expelled from the House in 2002 after he was convicted of charges including racketeering and defrauding the U.S.