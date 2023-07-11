Barking news: A portion of this local beach will allow dogs beginning this fall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Nov. 1, dogs will be allowed on a small stretch of Ormond Beach.

Volusia County councilors approved a pilot program Tuesday afternoon. It allows visitors to take their dogs to a designated area between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive.

The county will let the pilot program run for 18 months before discussing next steps.

Some people, including a council member, said they don’t think it’s a good idea for the area, but dozens more showed up in support.

Those opposed had concerns about public health and safety and satisfying those who don’t have pets.

Councilors came up with a compromise to try it out, as long as the dog beach has bags, trash bins, signs and support staff.

The cost associated with all that was an initial concern. However, local philanthropist Nancy Lohman agreed to cover the costs.

Daytona Dog Beach, Inc. also presented a check to the county and agreed to provide volunteers to help keep people and their pets in line.

