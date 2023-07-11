Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining to return next month with new tiered pricing system

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining will return to Central Florida restaurants next month, this time with a new tiered pricing system.

This year, Magical Dining will run from Aug. 18 through Oct. 1.

The new system means participating restaurants can offer three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60.

This year’s roster includes 16 new restaurants to the dining program, as well as seven restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide. You can see a full list of participating restaurants here.

Also back this year is Orlando’s Magical Nights, which encourages diners to turn their night out into an end-of-the-summer Orlando staycation with special savings and offers.

“In our 18th year, it was time to recognize the incredible growth and range of Orlando’s culinary scene by expanding Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining with the debut of a $60 menu tier, in addition to the current $40 menu offerings,” said Casandra Matej, president & CEO of Visit Orlando.

This year, $1 from each $40 menu and $2 from each $60 menu will benefit The Lifeboat Project, an organization shining a light on the dark realities of human trafficking.

You can learn more about Magical Dining here.

