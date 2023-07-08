Wildly popular Central Florida pizzeria opens second location in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new option for pizza lovers has officially opened its doors in Winter Park.

SoDough Square’s Winter Park location opened this week, marking the second location for the incredibly popular pizzeria in the area.

The restaurant, which offers Detroit-style pizzas, occupies the former Tin & Taco space at West Fairbanks and South New York avenues near Rollins College.

Owner Rob Bair, who grew up near Detroit, previously told Channel 9 on Thursday that the new restaurant will offer seven recipes unique to the new location, including pies with toppings such as capicola, jalapeño and hot honey. It will also offer salads and dry-rub wings.

The new SoDough Square location is open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. or until they sell out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon until 9 p.m. or sold out on Saturday and Sunday.

