Fazoli’s announces when it will open its new Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fazoli’s announced Thursday when it plans to open its new Orlando location.

The Kentucky-based Italian fast-food joint said it will open the new store on East Colonial Drive near Bennett Road sometime between late August and early September.

The building previously housed a Boston Market that closed in September.

In 2008, Fazoli’s closed its previous Orlando locations on East Colonial Drive (now Peter’s Kitchen China Bistro) and on Collegiate Way (now Del Taco). The company also had locations in Altamonte Springs, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Melbourne, Merritt Island, Orange City, Oviedo and Winter Park.

Fazoli’s is known for its Italian ice and its buttery, garlicky breadsticks, which are unlimited for customers who dine-in.

It already has restaurants in Clermont, Plant City, Tampa, Panama City and Mary Esther, which in the Florida Panhandle.

See a map of the new store below:

Fazoli's Fazoli's will open a new Orlando location 15 years after it closed its last Orlando location in either late summer or early fall 2023. (Jason Kelly)

