Want to grab a cheap bite to eat? Check out these bargains

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Need to grab a quick and cheap bite to eat? There are good deals to be had in Winter Park on Wednesday and elsewhere later on in the week.

Pizzeria Uno Winter Park

Pizzeria Uno in Winter Park is offering a cheese or pepperoni Chicago-style deep dish pizza for $5 on Wednesday only.

There is a limit of five pizzas per customer, and they can only be ordered as takeout.

The deal is being offered at the chain’s Winter Park location at 2262 Aloma Ave. See a map below:





Viet-Nomz Winter Park

Viet-Nomz Winter Park is celebrating its seventh anniversary this week with several specials.

On Wednesday, diners can snag half-off sides, including summer and spring rolls, fish bites and loaded waffle fries.

On Thursday, they’ll offer buy-one-get-one free rice and noodle bowls.

They’ll off free swag on Friday. And on Saturday, diners can spin a wheel to win free food and prizes.

The deal is only being offered at its original location at 7581 University Boulevard, near Winter Park. See a map below:





Wawa

Not near Winter Park, or just craving a sub instead? Wawa is offering special pricing for its Hoagiefest sale through July 16 at each of its local stores.

It will cost you $5 for any “shorti hoagie” and $6 for any full-sized “classic hoagie.” The deal applies to all hot and cold varieties.

And if you happen to be visiting the brand new location at 7785 Palm Parkway in Orlando’s O-Town West development, you can enjoy free coffee there when it opens to the public Thursday.

The free coffee will be flowing at that location through Sunday. See a map below:

