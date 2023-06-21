Central Florida beaches named top spots for shark attacks

NEWS SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Central Florida beach has been named a top spot for shark attacks.

According to the website Travel Lens, New Smyrna Beach is No. 1 for swimmers getting bitten by sharks.

There have been 32 attacks, or bites, in New Smyrna Beach since 2010.

When it comes to surfing, Travel Lens ranks Panama City and Daytona Beach as the most dangerous beaches.

Officials recommend people only swim in front of a lifeguard stand and never swim alone.

Visitors at the beaches should know their swimming capability and check the weather before they head out.

