Florida officials spotlight water safety after spike in child drownings

WINTER PARK, Fla. — With summer break in full swing, families are headed for the water.

State officials are also raising awareness about water safety.

So far this year, there have been 44 reports of child drowning deaths.

That’s already eight more than last year.

Nine of those drownings happened in the Orlando area.

The Department of Children and Families says these tragedies can be prevented by taking simple steps.

Officials said an adult needs to watch kids while they’re playing in the water.

Children can also start swimming lessons as young as six months old.

They also recommend adults and teenagers be certified in CPR.

