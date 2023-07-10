‘It’s been an honor’: Popular Winter Park restaurant to close after almost 10 years in business

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Coop will soon be flying the coop after serving up hardy breakfasts and home-style Southern suppers in Winter Park for almost 10 years.

The cozy restaurant, which sits at West Morse Boulevard and South Pennsylvania Avenue, announced Monday morning that it will permanently close its doors July 16.

“Current market rates are unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease,” owner John Rivers said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to have shared a glimpse of the food and warm home environment that I grew up in.”

Rivers, who also owns the 4 Rivers Smokehouse chain, did not rule out the possibility that The Coop would someday reopen elsewhere.

“The Coop brand will continue in the many venues it’s currently served throughout Orlando,” he said. “Who knows? Perhaps God will lead us to other restaurant locations in the future.”

Rivers expressed his gratitude for customers’ patronage of the restaurant during the last 9½ years.

“The joy from so many young children, families and grandparents has made The Coop the special place it was and will always be in our hearts,” he said. “With a grateful heart, we bid farewell to our beloved Coop.”

