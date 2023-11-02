Bear hands: Unexpected trick-or-treater spotted rifling through Halloween candy bowl in Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An unexpected trick-or-treater decided to join the Halloween festivities in one Seminole County neighborhood.

A Channel 9 viewer witnessed a bear helping itself to some candy in jack-o-lantern bowl outside of a home in Lake Mary.

To be clear, it wasn’t a costume.

Pari Limbachia said she had taken her kids out to trick-or-treat Tuesday evening when they spotted the bear.

Limbachia caught the action from a distance while on a golf cart.

After munching on some sweets, the bear walked off.

As a reminder, wildlife official officials say if you see a bear in your neighborhood, don’t approach it.

For more information about living with bears and bear safety in Florida, click here.

