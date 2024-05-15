‘The Beast of the East’: Orlando Fire Department opens new state-of-the-art fire station

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has officially opened its newest fire station.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Orlando Fire Station 11, also known as “The Beast of the East.”

The new station is on East Curry Ford, near Conway.

The state-of-the-art facility features technology designed to promote firefighter wellness.

Improvements include individual bunk rooms for crews.

The Orlando Fire Department is rated in the top 1% of teams in the United States.

