0 Beefy King to reopen after building caught on fire last week

Beefy King announced on Twitter that it will reopen Wednesday after the building caught on fire last week.

The restaurant said there is still a lot of work to do and its inventory was wiped out due to the fire.

"In order to properly restock we will need to push opening to Wednesday. Thanks for understanding," the restaurant tweeted.

The restaurant, a staple serving up sandwiches in the City Beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1:30 a.m Tuesday.

Orlando officials announced late Tuesday evening that they arrested John Huff, 36, for arson and transported him to the Orange County Jail, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Huff is charged with second-degree arson and criminal mischief after police said he lit a fire behind Orlando's beloved sandwich shop.

Police said they connected Huff to the crime after the manager of Drunken Monkey, the coffee shop that neighbors Beefy King, called officers to report a man disturbing customers Tuesday night.

Police said the man seen on security camera footage outside Beefy King at the time of the fire was a "100% exact match" to Huff. They said when they met with Huff at Drunken Monkey on Tuesday night, he was wearing the same outfit as the person seen on security footage early Tuesday morning.

As police were transporting Huff, they said he spontaneously uttered twice that he'd set the fire.

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY will be the day! There is still quite a bit to finish and our inventory was completely wiped out. :( In order to properly restock we will need to push opening to Wednesday. Thanks for understanding — Beefy king (@beefy_king) November 17, 2019

