Humana division to buy debt-laden ‘The Villages Health’, securing care for 55,000

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A division of Humana is set to purchase The Villages Health, a healthcare provider in Sumter County, which is currently in debt due to overbilling Medicaid.

The Villages Health, running eight clinics that serve 55,000 residents in Central Florida, has faced financial difficulties due to an accidental overbilling of Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Despite these financial difficulties, the clinics will continue their operations during the sale process.

Humana’s acquisition seeks to stabilize The Villages Health’s finances and guarantee ongoing healthcare for the community.

Humana has not disclosed which division was involved in the purchase, and the timeline for completing the sale remains uncertain.

