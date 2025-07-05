Flights are grounded at Orlando International Airport due to weather delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flights at Orlando International Airport are grounded due to thunderstorms, causing potential delays and disruptions for travelers.

The grounding of flights is in effect from 3:31 PM to 4:45 PM EDT, with a medium probability of extension, affecting departures from multiple regions.

Departures to Orlando International are delayed due to thunderstorms, with a 30-60% chance of extension.

The grounding affects departures from regions including ZAU, ZTL, ZDC, ZNY, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZOB, ZBW, ZMA, ZKC, ZME, ZID and ZMP.

Departures from Orlando International are experiencing an average delay of 15 minutes, which is expected to increase due to the weather conditions.

The current airport configuration for arrivals and departures involves runways 36L/35R for arrivals and 36R/35L for departures, with an arrival rate of 30.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for updates on flight and baggage delivery delays, and to visit here for airport status information.

