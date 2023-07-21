Beer spills across roadway after crash involving Bud Light truck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Beers were flowing Friday morning in Orange County, right down the storm drain.

The crash happened near the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Boy Scout Boulevard.

Another car was seen heavily damaged at the intersection.

The Bud Light truck was seen with a large hole in the side.

Several boxes of beer along with broken and spilled bottles were seen tossed along the roadway at the crash site.

Orange County officials have not said what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.

