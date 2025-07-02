Arrest made in 2009 Palm Bay woman’s murder

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have announced an arrest in a cold homicide case.

Police say Luis Colon has been wanted in connection with a 2009 case where a woman was fatally shot outside her home after work.

Colon was indicted on first-degree murder and robbery charges in 2013, but police say he remained at large for more than a decade.

Last week, investigators learned he was in Puerto Rico.

Colon was taken into custody Wednesday and will be extradited to Florida to face the charges.

“The Palm Bay Police Department remains committed to pursuing justice for victims and their families, regardless of how much time has passed,” the department said in a news release.

