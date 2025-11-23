Bethune-Cookman tops Florida A&M in Florida Classic thriller

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman snapped its four-game losing streak in the Florida Classic and beat Florida A&M 38-34 Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

The Wildcats captured their first win in this storied rivalry since 2019.

Down 34-31 with under a minute to go, former Seminole High School standout Timmy McClain hit former Olympia star Josh Evans for the game-winning touchdown.

McClain finished with four passing touchdowns in the win.

The Wildcats (6-6) finish their season with their best record in six years.

