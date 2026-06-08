Bethune-Cookman University launches “The Big Give Back” fundraising campaign

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University is asking Wildcats and supporters to help raise money for student scholarships and programs during its annual Day of Giving campaign.

The university’s 24-hour fundraising campaign, called “The Big Give Back,” will take place Thursday, June 18.

This year’s goal is to raise $200,000.

University officials said the money will support scholarships, programs and other initiatives designed to prepare students for service after graduation.

Supporters can donate online at Give.Cookman.edu from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. June 18.

Donations can also be made by phone at 386-481-2950.

People can also give in person from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, located at 698 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

Bethune-Cookman University was founded in 1904 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and is a private, historically Black university in Daytona Beach.

The university said the campaign is meant to rally alumni, students, faculty, staff and community supporters to invest in student success.

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