Bethune-Cookman University wins legal dispute with former alumni association

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A years-long legal dispute between Bethune-Cookman University and its former alumni association has come to an end with an agreement that orders the group to cease all operations on behalf of the university.

According to court documents, B-CU’s initial complaint against the former Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (MMBNAA) stemmed from the association’s unauthorized use of the university’s trademarks and logos despite demands to cease after B-CU’s decision to end its relationship with the group and transition to an alumni association under B-CU management.

The university released a statement Monday announcing the agreement, which calls for the MMBNAA and all related entities to permanently dissolve, and provide all funds it has raised for student scholarships to B-CU.

According to the university’s statement, those funds will be distributed directly by B-CU for student scholarships.

B-CU’s statement on the agreement stresses that there is now “one, and only one,” official alumni association for alumni of Bethune-Cookman University, which is now the Bethune-Cookman University Alumni Association, or B-CUAA.

The MMBNAA will be given a “brief period” to allow time for the organization to wind down its operations, but will no longer accept donations of any kind, according to B-CU’s statement.

From now on, the university says any support directed at B-CU should go to the B-CUAA, which can be found online here.

