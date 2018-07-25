Beyonce, football and monster trucks: Camping World Stadium unveils six-for-one pass

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Fans of Beyonce, football and monster trucks can clear their schedules now.
Camping World Stadium is offering a deal where fans can see six events for one price.
The pass costs $399. Fans will have the same seat for every event.
The new Stadium Pass will allow people to see the following upcoming events:
- Jay-Z and Beyoncé (OTR II Tour), Aug. 29
- Camping World Kickoff (Alabama vs. Louisville), Sept. 1
- Camping World Bowl (ACC vs. Big 12), Dec. 28
- The Citrus Bowl (SEC vs. Big Ten), Jan. 1
- Monster Jam, Jan. 20
- 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, Jan. 27
The pass is about $100 less than the individual ticket prices combined, according to Florida Citrus Sports.
