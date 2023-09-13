Bicyclist seriously injured in Lake County hit-and-run crash, FHP asks for help finding driver

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the person involved in a Lake County hit-and-run crash that resulted in the serious injuries of a bicyclist.

The crash happened on July 26, 2023, around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wolf Branch Road and Stone Meadow Court in Sorrento.

Troopers said the victim, a 59-year-old Sorrento man, was riding his bicycle eastbound on Wolf Branch Road on the edge of the roadway when the suspect vehicle came up behind him, failed to slow down and hit the bicyclist from behind.

The bicyclist was wearing a reflective vest and had proper lighting, including a flashing light, according to an FHP news release.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Wolf Branch Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found a piece of the front headlight, possibly from a white color vehicle, at the scene that could possibly be involved in the crash. Investigators said the suspect vehicle should have damage to the front right part of the car and that “Evidence is consistent with a Kia Soul between the years of 2014 - 2018.”

There were no witnesses at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run crash, call FHP at 407-737-2213.

FHP is asking any mechanics or auto body shops that may have repaired a vehicle matching the above vehicle description to please contact them.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

