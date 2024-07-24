Biden to address the nation tonight: How to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden will deliver an Oval Office address on Wednesday night.

Biden will explain his decision to step away from the 2024 campaign trail.

On Sunday, the president dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the White House.

What time is President Biden’s address?

Biden said he will speak “on what lies ahead” and his decision to leave the race at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.

How to watch or livestream Biden’s address

Channel 9 will provide special coverage of President Biden’s speech.

You can watch the address live on Channel 9 and by clicking here when it begins.

