Bill Clinton, Rick Scott rally voters as early voting closes in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla — Former President Bill Clinton will speak at a church in Eatonville to rally last-minute earlier voters on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, while Sen. Rick Scott, R- Florida, is scheduled for a get-out-the-vote rally in Orlando Sunday afternoon.

Clinton will be speaking at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville.

On Sunday afternoon, Senator Scott will rally voters at the Orange County GOP headquarters on Orange Avenue.

Sunday is the final day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

As of Saturday morning, more than 4.5 million Floridians had voted early, and nearly 2.7 million voters had mailed in their ballots.

The state division of elections said more than 800 thousand vote-by-mail ballots that have not been returned.

Officials said if that includes you, you’ll want to drop your mail-in ballot off in person because it’s too close to the election for it to arrive through the postal service.

