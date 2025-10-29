Orlando, Fla — Join us and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store for Blood Cancer United’s Light the Night Thursday, November 6th at Lake Eola.

Your participation will help Blood Cancer United focus on cancer cures and improving the quality of life for patients and families. Witness the power of the lanterns that will be lit to remember those that we have lost, to support those in treatment and to celebrate the lives saved.

Register today at https://www.lightthenight.org/events/central-florida to make a difference.