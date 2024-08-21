Blue Algae health alert issued for Lake Jessup, according to officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Jesup.

The alert is in response to a water sample taken on Aug.15.

The DOH-Seminole advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you come into contact with algae, discolored water, or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

If you are looking to know the status of your area’s water quality, you can sign up for notifications here.

