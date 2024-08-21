Dive team responds after car spotted in Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are trying to figure out how a car ended up in Lake Fairview.

Officers responded to the boat ramp area of the lake around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, after someone reported seeing the submerged vehicle.

The lake is located off of North Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road.

Unsure if anyone was inside the car, dive teams quickly entered the lake.

They found it empty and did not locate anyone in the water, Orlando Police Department said.

Channel 9 watched as a wrecker pulled a black Kia from the lake.

Investigators towed the car away and the department told Channel 9 the case is active and ongoing.

