Man dies after crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died following a crash Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. in Lake County.

According to a news release, a 2017 Ford F-350 with a trailer was driving westbound on County Road 474 east of State Road 33.

A 2004 Mack dump truck was driving eastbound on County Road 474 east of State Road 33.

Read: Public invited to Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee’s 3rd meeting

Investigators said a tree from the north shoulder fell on the Ford truck, causing the car to enter the eastbound lane in the direct path of the dump truck.

FHP said that, as a result, the left side of the Ford truck hit the left side of the dump truck.

Troopers said the Ford driver and the front passenger were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital through aircare in critical condition.

Read: Job hunting? Grab your resume and visit today’s career fair in Orlando

Investigators said the Ford rear right passenger was taken to Advent Health Four Corners Hospital with serious injuries.

The 58-year-old Ford driver was later pronounced dead, FHP said.

The dump truck driver was not taken to a hospital and remained on-scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group