Today: Public invited to 3rd meeting of Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The committee tasked with creating the design for a permanent Pulse memorial will reconvene Wednesday in Orlando.

The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee held its first two meetings last month.

At this meeting, the group plans to pick up where it left off and finish discussing its mission and vision for the former nightclub.

A mass shooting claimed 49 lives there in 2016.

Site of former Pulse nightclub in Orlando

The committee will eventually need to discuss the design phase of the project.

So far, no design plans are fully in motion.

During the last meeting, the committee held a public open house made up of four sections.

FILE IMAGE: Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee meeting in Orlando

Each table represented what the community wanted to see erected in Pulse’s honor.

Ideas ranged from tranquil parks with water features, to educational elements celebrating the 49 who died and the survivors.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend our Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee Meetings.

🗓️8/21 & 8/22

⏰4 - 8 p.m.

📍City Hall, Fairview Room

Those wishing to join virtually may visit our website at https://t.co/SdSzV9n9bm. pic.twitter.com/coQGPHDjuc — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) August 19, 2024

Another meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 22, at the same time.

The public is welcome to attend both meetings, which will be held in the Fairview Conference Room on the 9th floor at Orlando City Hall.

