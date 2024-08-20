Suspects caught on camera stealing $30k in equipment from Orange County roofing company

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County businessman says someone stole roughly $30,000 worth of his construction equipment.

The theft occurred Monday night at Econ River Animal Hospital.

Surveillance video shows a man looking at the roof of the business on East Colonial Drive late Monday night.

The suspect can also be heard talking, possibly to a second person on top of the roof.

The animal hospital was closed at the time, and the equipment belond to a construction company that was working on the roof.

Harold Cooke, who owns the construction company, is spreading the word about what happened.

“They stole a rhino bond machine, a Leister robot for the TPO, all our hand welders, pouches, blowers, saws, drills,” Cooke said.

The list of missing items goes on further.

Cook says he’s fortunate the animal hospital had cameras, and now the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is involved in trying to recover the missing items.

Additional video shows the second person at the crime scene.

At one point, it shows him opening up a cooler left by the workers at the site, grabbing a bottle of water, and walking away.

Cooke says he’s been in the business for more than 30 years, and this was the first time he’d ever seen something like what happened Monday night.

“We’re out here trying to make an honest living, doing the right thing,” Cooke said. “And you have people that, unfortunately, want to take advantage of other people.”

