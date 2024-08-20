Deputies, FL Gaming Control shut down multiple illegal gambling facilities in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies executed search warrants at four illegal gambling facilities in Brevard County last week, yielding hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and dozens of illegal slot machines, the Florida Gaming Control Commission announced Monday.

According to the FGCC, multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests are still pending from the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say they seized a total of more than $288,000 in cash from the four facilities, and nearly 160 illegal slot machines, as well as 130 pieces of related equipment, including televisions, computers, and money counters.

According to the FGCC, one of the slot machines they seized took in more than $1 million over the course of its operation. Another machine recorded 4.200 games played with zero jackpots awarded.

By comparison, FGCC officials say a legal slot machine in a licensed gambling facility must pay out at least 85 percent to players.

Officials say they also took a handgun from one of the illegal facilities.

The largest seizure came from an establishment at 4875 West King Street in Cocoa, where they found more than $217,000 in cash and 71 pieces of equipment.

The handgun, seven more pieces of equipment, and $21,000 in cash came from another illegal operation at 1273 West King Street.

FGCC agents took nearly $35,000 in cash and another 38 pieces of equipment from a facility at 694 West Avenue in Port St. John.

More than $14,500 in cash and another 14 pieces of equipment came from another facility found at 672 West Avenue.

See a map of all four facilities below:

According to the FGCC, the total amount of money taken from the facilities only includes the cash seized at each site, and agents are still investigating the full extent of the illegal activity.

“I am truly grateful for the partnership our agency has with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, which resulted in the shutdown of these illegal gaming establishments operating in our communities,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement. “Through the efforts of our agents, these illegal operations were disrupted, and evidence was collected that will allow us to continue our ongoing criminal investigation.”

According to the Florida Gaming Control Commission, slot machines are only legal in limited pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as facilities operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“Unlawful, unregulated gambling at illegal gambling facilities have no guarantees of fair play, provide absolutely zero consumer protections, pay no state tax on their revenue, and offer no recourse if an operator refuses to pay out winnings,” FGCC Executive Director Lou Trombetta said. “These illegal facilities are a true threat to Floridians and visitors.”

Florida residents are encouraged to report any concerns they may have about suspected illegal gambling operations by calling the FGCC’s tip line at 850-880-3433.

Tips can also be submitted online here, or by email at Tipline@FLGaming.gov.

