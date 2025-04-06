Local

Officials investigating Fatal Orange County crash, 1 confirmed dead

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Florida Highway Patrol
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that occurred in Orange County in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Official reports say that it was a one-car crash involving a 2019 Nissan Versa that was only occupied by one person.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and ran off the road.

The vehicle then hit a mailbox, a culvert, and then became airborne before hitting a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read