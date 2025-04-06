Officials investigating Fatal Orange County crash, 1 confirmed dead

, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that occurred in Orange County in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Official reports say that it was a one-car crash involving a 2019 Nissan Versa that was only occupied by one person.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and ran off the road.

The vehicle then hit a mailbox, a culvert, and then became airborne before hitting a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

