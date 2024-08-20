Woman found dead in burning car near Dr. Phillips

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in her 30s was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a burning car near the Dr. Phillips neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that they were called shortly after 2:15 p.m. to Glasgow Avenue near Lake Marsha Drive and Turkey Lake Road, where they discovered the car engulfed in flames.

They said that the woman was discovered unresponsive in the burning vehicle.

Firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

