VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has caused a traffic backup on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

I-4 — eastbound and westbound — is experiencing heavy traffic near the St. Johns River Bridge due to a vehicle crash involving injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said a jackknifed semi was also involved in the crash.

The incident is near Mile Marker 105 in DeBary, but traffic is backed up starting at Mile Marker 102.

Read: Large police response reported in Palm Bay

FHP will continue to investigate the crash.

Troopers said the inside and center lanes are blocked.

Channel 9 will provide updates as they become available.

Traffic alert: I-4 is currently shut down in both directions in the area of Mile Marker 105 (DeBary) due to a crash. Please avoid the area if possible, thanks! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 20, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Crash snarls traffic in both directions of I-4 in Volusia County A crash has caused a traffic backup on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. (FDOT/FDOT)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group