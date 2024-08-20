Crash snarls traffic in both directions of I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has caused a traffic backup on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.
I-4 — eastbound and westbound — is experiencing heavy traffic near the St. Johns River Bridge due to a vehicle crash involving injuries.
Florida Highway Patrol said a jackknifed semi was also involved in the crash.
The incident is near Mile Marker 105 in DeBary, but traffic is backed up starting at Mile Marker 102.
FHP will continue to investigate the crash.
Troopers said the inside and center lanes are blocked.
Traffic alert: I-4 is currently shut down in both directions in the area of Mile Marker 105 (DeBary) due to a crash. Please avoid the area if possible, thanks!— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 20, 2024
