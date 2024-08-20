Large police response reported in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department is responding to an incident at a shopping center just off Interstate 95.

There’s a large police presence near Interchange Square on Malabar Road, according to the police department.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

As of 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, police said the scene was secured. However, they have not released any additional information on what may have prompted the initial response.

See a map of the area below:

WFTV crews are on the scene working to gather more details about the exact nature of the response.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

