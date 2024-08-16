Father, son arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police arrest a father and son following a hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, around 8:35 p.m., police responded to vehicle versus pedestrian call at the intersection of Capeador Street NW and Nadell Street NW.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the sidewalk.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Soueidan.

According to police, witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle fled the scene traveling westbound on Malabar Road.

Before the Palm Bay Traffic Homicide Investigation team arrived, the suspect vehicle and a driver returned to the scene.

However, during the investigation it was suspected and ultimately determined that the driver that returned to the scene was not the person driving the vehicle at the time of the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Through the Investigation, including video confirmation, it was confirmed that the actual driver at the time of the crash was 17-year-old, Tyler Sabdull.

The person initially claiming to be the driver was his father, 37-year-old, Narrian Sabdull.

Evidence obtained from the vehicle through a search warrant revealed that the crash occurred at an estimated speed of approximately 94 mph, according to a news release.

“This incident is deeply concerning and underscores the serious nature of road safety and accountability,” said Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The teen driver was arrest for leaving the scene of an accident with death and vehicular manslaughter.

His father was arrested for giving false information at a crash.

