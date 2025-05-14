Full Sail University confirms it has cut 120 jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Full Sail University confirmed it has made job cuts.

The for-profit university has laid off 120 employees to align “staffing with current priorities and to support the long-term success of the university,” the university’s administration said in an emailed statement to Orlando Business Journal on May 14.

The move includes some faculty roles for the school at 3300 University Blvd. in Winter Park.

