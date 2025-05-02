Good Samaritans replace money stolen from Florida child who was selling chocolate for school

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say a local 11-year-old was robbed while raising money for school. But the child got a happy surprise after police started their investigation.

Police said the child was selling chocolate in the downtown area on April 25 when a stranger approached. Police say the the child told the person he had collected $107 in donations, the stranger snatched the money and took off an an electric scooter, running over the child’s foot in the process.

Detectives canvassed local businesses for surveillance footage and eventually spoke with staff at The Ranch Taproom and Coffeehouse. Police called what happened next an “extraordinary act of kindness.”

Police said two employees at the establishment were so moved by the incident that they personally relaced the stolen money.

“Their gesture turned the child’s distress into tears of joy,” police said in a news release, adding, “The Lake Wales Police Department commends the swift actions of its officers and the compassionate response from the community members at The Ranch Taproom and Coffeehouse. Their support helped bring resolution and comfort to the young victim.”

On Tuesday, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Isaiyah Cabrera of Davenport. He had a loaded handgun when he was arrested and admitted he had it during the robbery, police said.

Cabrera was charged with robbery by sudden snatching while in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and violation of probation. He was on probation at the time of the incident for a previous theft offense.

