Job hunting? Grab your resume and visit today’s career fair in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in Orlando, you have a chance to land one Wednesday.

Job News USA is hosting a career fair at the Embassy Suites hotel on International Drive.

The Aug. 21 event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

25 companies will be on hand, looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at various skill levels.

