Field Day returns to downtown Orlando for 2nd year

ORLANDO, Fla. — City District Main Street announces its second annual Downtown Orlando Field Day fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which will take place at the Dr. Phillips Center on Nov. 7, raises crucial funds for City District Main Street’s placemaking and economic development programs.

The event aims to enhance the diversity of events and entertainment options available in downtown Orlando for residents, workers, and visitors, while bringing people together in a community-forward setting.

“Downtown Orlando is the perfect spot to get adults playing on the field like we did as children. We’re blending health and wellness, community camaraderie, team bonding, and friendly competition to create an experience as unique as the city itself,” said Danielle Ziss, Downtown Orlando Field Day producer.

The activities include four unique field games, with the top two teams going head-to-head in a tug-of-war to determine the first-place winner.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and teams composed of friends and colleagues are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as only 50 team spots are available.

For information about City District’s Downtown Orlando Field Day and to purchase tickets, click here.

