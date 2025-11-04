Blue Origin could launch satellites to Mars Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Blue Origin’s powerful New Glenn rocket could lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as soon as Sunday, carrying NASA’s twin ESCAPADE satellites bound for Mars.

The mission will study how the Martian magnetic field interacts with solar wind. This data is crucial for future human and robotic exploration.

Space analyst Ken Kremer of Space UpClose says the launch is a critical step to launching future lunar missions, emphasizing, “This cannot fail.”

A Federal Aviation Administration advisory lists a launch window on Sunday from 2:45 p.m. to 5:11 p.m. Eastern Time, with a backup opportunity Monday. But there’s no official confirmation yet from Blue Origin.

The company also plans a booster landing attempt on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

