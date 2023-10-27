Body camera video shows deadly deputy-involved shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County released a body camera video Friday that shows a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop at SE Maricamp and Emerald roads.

Deputies said Rasheem Edwards was pulled over by a deputy while riding a dirt bike.

Warning: The video below is graphic

Officials said Edwards could not produce ID and ran from the deputy on foot.

The deputy chased Edwards for a short while when Edwards pulled a gun from his hip, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Edwards dropped the gun on the ground and reached for it with the deputy right behind him.

The deputy said he shot Edwards as he reached to pick the gun off of the ground.

Edwards was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials said Edwards was a convicted felon, having been convicted of attempted burglary in New York, and it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The deputy was not identified by the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

