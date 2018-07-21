  • Body found in Sumter County backyard where missing man was last seen, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis , Deanna Allbrittin

    BUSHNELL, Fla. - Authorities found human remains in the backyard of a Sumter County home where a man who has been missing for a month was last seen, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Claudio Caravajal-Hernandez was last seen by his stepson on June 21 around 4 a.m. at 612 Belt Avenue in Bushnell, where the man lived, officials said. 

    Deputies said they searched the backyard with a cadaver dog, which indicated human remains were on the site.

    Authorities then began excavating sections of the backyard before finding human remains in a burn pit. 

    Detectives said all the members of Caravajal-Hernandez’s family are cooperating with law enforcement. 

    Deputies have secured a warrant for the inside of the home, which they began serving Saturday morning. 

    A DNA test is required before detectives can positively identify the remains, officials said. 

    Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Troy Hampton at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477)

